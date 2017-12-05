Holidays at NM Historic Sites

Celebrate the holidays with a variety of special events at New Mexico Historic Sites. Experience a round-table discussion about the ancestry of The Bosque Redondo Memorial Site in Fort Sumner on Dec 6. Head north to the Jemez Historic Site for Light Among the Ruins, or south to Fort Selden for Las Noches de Las Luminarias, both on Dec. 9.

And for a unique Christmas Eve, experience Luminarias in Lincoln at the Lincoln Historic Site.

For more information on our states beautiful historic locations, click here.