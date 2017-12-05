Former state official accused of burglary allegedly in rehab

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant is out for a former state official accused of burglarizing a Santa Fe condo, but his mom says he’s gone to rehab.

It’s not the first time Jerome Block has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2011, he was convicted of fraud and embezzlement while working for the Public Regulation Commission, then failed multiple drug tests while on probation.

Now he’s wanted by Santa Fe police for burglarizing a time-share his mother owns while the people staying there where asleep.

His mom says her son checked into drug treatment, but she won’t say where. However, police say Block did talk to an officer on the phone.

Police are hoping he turns himself in.

