FBI doubles reward in Texas border patrol agent’s death

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The FBI has doubled its reward for information in the death of a border patrol agent that could lead to resolving the case.

Agent Rogelio Martinez died after he was found Nov. 18 with severe head injuries and broken bones. The reward for information increased from $25,000 to $50,000 Monday.

Investigators have said Martinez’s partner, who radioed for help and who has not been named, is recovering from similar injuries but does not remember what happened.

Several elected officials called the incident an attack in the hours after it was reported. FBI officials said they are investigating the incident as a potential assault, but have not ruled out the possibility that the agents were injured in an accident.

Texas is also offering a $20,000 reward for information.