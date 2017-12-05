DOT fires worker accused of attacking State Police officers

By Published: Updated:
Robert Chavez

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Department of Transportation worker accused of attacking State Police officers has lost his job.

Robert Chavez is accused of driving his car directly at five officers when they showed up at his Santa Rosa home with a search warrant in a car theft case.

According to police, Chavez found a broken down truck along I-40 and was planning to sell it.

Turns out, Chavez served three years for attacking an officer in 2006, but the DOT didn’t know that when it hired him in February because it does not run background checks.

The department let him go last week.

Now he’s asking the court to change the rules of his house arrest so he can search for work.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s