DOT fires worker accused of attacking State Police officers

SANTA ROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Department of Transportation worker accused of attacking State Police officers has lost his job.

Robert Chavez is accused of driving his car directly at five officers when they showed up at his Santa Rosa home with a search warrant in a car theft case.

According to police, Chavez found a broken down truck along I-40 and was planning to sell it.

Turns out, Chavez served three years for attacking an officer in 2006, but the DOT didn’t know that when it hired him in February because it does not run background checks.

The department let him go last week.

Now he’s asking the court to change the rules of his house arrest so he can search for work.

