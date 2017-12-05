December 5th Morning Rush: Bernalillo County DA plans cutting-edge program to target criminals

1. The Bernalillo County District Attorney wants to build a cutting-edge program that he thinks could be a game-changing way to target criminals in Albuquerque. It’s called a “Crime Strategies Unit,” which DA Raul Torrez is modeling after a similar program in San Francisco. The idea is to use dedicated crime analysts and computer programming to track any crime coming into the system and also to map connections to other cases. With that Torrez says prosecutors can beef up cases and better prosecute the worst offenders. He plans to ask the legislature for several million dollars to get the program in place.

2. Michael Geier is expected to be sworn in as the interim Albuquerque Police Chief. Geier replaces Gordon Eden who retired last week. He spent three years as Rio Rancho’s Police Chief before stepping down in February. Mayor Tim Keller will also be swearing in two deputy chiefs. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s.

4. A billboard promoting safety along the new ART line on Central can be seen on I-25 heading south. The billboard says “We’ve got your back,” along with a picture of one of 13 officers dedicated to the ART route. ABQ Ride says the security officers will be patrolling platforms with a handful roving the buses. Extra officers will be used when needed in case of an emergency.

5. A family is reunited with their dog after the Santa Fe community stepped in to find him. In October, the Waltons got a call from their pet sitter who said they lost their beloved dog “Beans” in Santa Fe while on a walk. The family lives in Oklahoma City, so a group called “Team Frijoles” began searching and spotted the dog near an arroyo. The Waltons drove straight to Santa Fe when they got the news.

Morning’s Top Stories