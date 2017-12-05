Changes in store for New Mexico’s busiest judicial district

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has amended an order that governs the handling of criminal cases in the state’s busiest judicial district amid rising crime and concerns among prosecutors and public defenders.

The court made the announcement Tuesday, saying the changes were approved after it considered proposals from the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office, the district court in Albuquerque, public defenders and law enforcement.

The changes include adjustments to deadlines for disclosing evidence and scheduling pretrial witness interviews.

The head of the Administrative Office of the Courts, Artie Pepin, says the changes allow for timely resolution of criminal cases in a fair and just manner.

The changes take effect Jan. 15.

The case management order was initially implemented in 2015 to address a backlog. The rules set deadlines for procedural steps leading to a trial.