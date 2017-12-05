Cannon staff sergeant sues Clovis Police over alleged racial discrimination

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Cannon Air Force Base staff sergeant is suing Clovis Police claiming racial discrimination and profiling.

Clovis Police responded to a call of a fight at a Clovis home during a Halloween party back in 2015. Seibenthauler Lodge says of the many people there that night he was the only one handcuffed and arrested, and the only black person.

According to his lawsuit, he asserted his right to remain silent and to an attorney several times but officers didn’t grant his request. He was later charged with aggravated battery.

The charges were later dropped for lack of evidence. Lodge is now claiming racial discrimination and profiling.

Among the officers there that night and named in the lawsuit is Brent Aguilar, an officer involved in two other lawsuits claiming excessive force.

In one case, Aguilar was caught on camera slamming a woman to the ground. The second case involved another man, who was a DWI suspect. That man is suing after being acquitted of resisting arrest.

The city of Clovis has not commented on the latest lawsuit.

