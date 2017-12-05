Brian Urlacher to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

By Published:
Brian Urlacher
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2012 file photo, Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher yells while watching from the bench during the team's NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Former Bears star Urlacher is no longer bald. The eight-time Pro Bowl pick and 2005 Defensive Player of the Year revealed his new look to Chicago's WGN-TV on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Joe Howell, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico college football legend is set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Brian Urlacher is the only University of New Mexico player to be inducted into the hall of fame.

The announcement was first made on Sports Center at the beginning of the year.

Urlacher played for UNM in the late 90s as the “Hybird Lobo Back,” which was a cross between a linebacker and a free safety.

The Lovington native has a slew of honors.

After his four years a Lobo, he went on to have a 13-year career with the Chicago Bears.

Tuesday’s ceremony is set to happen in New York.

