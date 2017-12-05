Bandelier helicopter work prompts temporary trail closure

BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. (AP) – Work is underway at Bandelier National Monument to reconstruct the historic Frey Trail.

Monument officials say a helicopter using a sling will carry about 225 loads of construction materials into the canyon for the project over the next few days. Each load weighs about 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms).

Another 150,000 pounds (68,000 kilograms) of dirt and rock were delivered during a three-day operation in October. This week’s operation is expected to wrap up on or before Saturday, weather permitting.

For safety reasons, officials say part of the main loop trail will be closed.

Alcove House will be open along with the visitor center, Juniper Campground and trails in other parts of the park.