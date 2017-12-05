Animal rights group offers $5K reward to nab New Mexico dog killer

Related Coverage Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for person who killed two dogs

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) — Whoever dragged two dogs to their death in New Mexico has another reason to worry, actually 5,000 more reasons. There’s now a sizable reward to help nab the killer.

Michael Cadenhead says his dogs ran off after seeing a deer and that’s the last time he saw them. That was until a hunter found them dead in the woods. Cadenhead says his Doberman Pinschers went missing in Capitan on Nov. 15 and one of them happened to be pregnant.

Last week, a hunter found them outside of town. Since the dogs have been found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for the killer. Tuesday, Dec. 5, the animal rights group PETA stepped in to help.

“PETA is offering a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of cruelty to animals charges, of whoever is responsible for the death of two dogs, who were apparently dragged until their necks were broken,” said Kristin Rickman with the Cruelty Investigations Department at PETA.

PETA claims that a person who would commit this kind of act is not just a danger to animals, and needs to be put behind bars.

“Cruelty to animals is an indicator of a deep disturbance. People who abuse animals rarely do so only once. All our nation’s serial killers started off by harming animals,” Rickman said.

The dogs’ owner says he found out they were dragged to death from behind a vehicle after taking them to the vet for a necropsy.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to see if they have any leads. They were not available for comment.

