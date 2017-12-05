Albuquerque man wakes up to find burglar in his home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A young Albuquerque man woke up to find an intruder in his bedroom, before taking matters into his own hands. He ended up chasing the suspected burglar, and whacking him with a baton, before police took over.

“I was laying just about here. I was face down, and I had all my blankets on me. Usually when I’m sleeping, I have my pillows over my head,” said Alec Riley.

Riley thought it was just another normal Monday morning. That is, until he was unexpectedly awakened at his home near Central and Washington.

“He was standing right here like, doing all of this, and looking around you know, just grabbing my wallet and everything,” said Riley.

It was Paul Garcia. Riley believes Garcia walked into his home after seeing his dad leave for work around 8:30 that morning.

“Instantly I put my head up, and turns around and he grabs his knife out, and was all who the f*** are you dude?” said Riley.

After Garcia told him to get on the floor, Riley decided to take matters into his own hands.

“Once he left the room, I stood up and this is where I had my baton sitting,” Riley said.

Riley chased Garcia down the street, both of them ending up at the Media Arts Collaborative Charter School a block away.

“I whipped out my baton and I just got ready for him. I did the whole bunny hop and I just, whapped! Hit him so hard in the knee,” Riley said.

Garcia fought back.

“He turns after me and like swipes, because I started to get ready for another one. That’s when he clipped me with whatever he hit me with,” said Riley.

Riley hit Garcia so hard he broke his baton.

Luckily, a police officer was driving by and arrested Garcia, after tazing him.

Now, Riley is doing the best he can to move on from the traumatic experience.

“I was legitimately scared for my life. I still am like I don’t want to go to bed. I don’t want to live here anymore,” said Riley.

The burglar tried to ditch his backpack in the school. It had Riley’s Xbox video games, wallet, and his Dad’s iPhone in it.

Paul Garcia has a long criminal history with lots of arrests for drugs and burglary.

That police officer just happened to be driving by because police had gotten a call about a prowler on the block just a few minutes before the break in at Riley’s house.

