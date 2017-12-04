Woman accused of calling in bomb threat to get out of parole meeting

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is accused of calling in a bomb threat to the probation office on the same day she was scheduled to report there.

On Nov. 15, the Espanola Probation and Parole Office was evacuated after a 911 caller said two men were headed there with a pipe bomb.

Police tracked that call to the cell phone of Josephine Muniz from Dixon, who had an appointment at the office that morning.

Muniz did show up, but was turned away because of the evacuation.

After her arrest, Muniz claimed another woman used her phone to make the 911 call, but officers say it was clearly Muniz’ voice on the recording.

