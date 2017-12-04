Volunteers help find Oklahoma family’s dog lost in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The search lasted for six weeks and volunteers were not sure they would ever find who they were looking for, but one person always believed they would find “Beans.”

Beans got loose from his pet sitter on a walk while he was hundreds of miles away from his family and home. The odds were against the dog, until a group of so-called “angels” stepped in.

It was the most frustrating and heartbreaking search.

In October, “Beans” parents got a call that their pet sitter lost their beloved dog in Santa Fe.

“Hearing that he was lost was awful. He’s a member of our family,” the Waltons said.

The Waltons live six hours away in Oklahoma and couldn’t be there everyday to search for Beans. Luckily, a group of volunteers from Santa Fe could.

Mary Sheppard with Santa Fe Lost Pets says the whole city was searching.

“It took a city to bring him back,” Sheppard said.

The group called “Team Frijoles” was extra dedicated. The spotted him near an arroyo, so they made a cage filled with familiar scents to lure Beans inside, and it worked.

The Waltons drove straight to Santa Fe when they got the news. They’re thrilled to have a completely healthy Beans back home and are in awe of their “angels.”

“We just don’t know where these people came from and where they found it in themselves to help. It’s amazing,” the Waltons said.

————

