UNM looks to add new branch in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking into expanding into Santa Fe with a brand new branch, but they wouldn’t go into it alone.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the university is vetting a Singapore-based for-profit education company called Raffles Education Corp.

The university says it wouldn’t be a full campus, but there would be classes in partnership with other entities.

The Albuquerque Journal also reports that Raffles and UNM could fill the building that’s held by the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, which is expected to close this year.

UNM says the board is looking into it and they expect to have a recommendation by the end of the year.

