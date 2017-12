ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial is set to begin for the man who police say violently stabbed another man on a city bus.

In February, police say surveillance video shows Gregory Dozier stabbing a stranger 25 times on an Albuquerque city bus.

The victim was left in critical condition.

Dozier is still locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Jury selection will begin at 8:30 a.m. in district court.

