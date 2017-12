ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most popular forms of communication celebrated 25 years Sunday

On Dec. 3, 1992, the first text was sent out by an engineer working with telecom giant Vodafone, wishing his employees “Merry Christmas.”

A year later, Nokia introduced an SMS feature with a distinctive beep to signal an incoming text.

A quarter of a century later, engineers have modernized communication with a more popular form of text called the emoji.

