Student injured in Roswell school shooting meets cast of popular TV show

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the students injured in the Berrendo Middle School shooting in Roswell had a dream come true.

“Ever since I started watching Grey’s Anatomy I always wanted to meet them and now that it’s becoming a reality, that’s amazing,” Nathaniel Tavarez said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Nathaniel Tavaraz’s wish to meet the cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy.

He left Sunday night and met the cast Monday. Nathaniel’s teachers say this is about much more than just meeting movie stars.

“Over the past few years, everything that Nathaniel has been through regarding hospitals and doctors’ visits and stuff. He’s really gotten a passion for medicine and I think that’s a big component as to why Grey’s Anatomy has been such a big part of his life,” Nathaniel’s teacher Sherry Armbrunster said.

Tavarez was one of two students shot when a fellow student opened fire in the school gym.

Tavarez lost much of his eyesight. The other student, Kendall Sanders, was left with serious injuries to her chest and arm and shotgun pellets throughout her body.

