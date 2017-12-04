State Christmas tree lighting held in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lights on the New Mexico state Christmas tree are shining bright.

Gov. Susana Martinez and a crowd of festive onlookers helped kick off the holiday season at the Capitol in Santa Fe.

Monday evening there was a special lighting ceremony hosted by KRQE News 13’s own Mark Ronchetti.

The event draws hundreds of people every year.

“They are always special. There are a ton of little ones who come with their parents. They want to see the tree… at the Roundhouse, sort of the beginning of Christmas,” Gov. Martinez said.

Hot spiced apple cider and warm biscochitos were handed out to the crowds.

