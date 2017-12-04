Social media helps Albuquerque police locate drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police caught a repeat drunk driver thanks to the power of social media.

Dispatch was alerted to a crash on the Valley High School campus Saturday because of several social media posts.

A car had run through some landscaping and into a fence. When officers got there, they found 35-year-old Pete Perez unconscious behind the wheel.

The officer says he was unable to awake Perez so he was transported to the hospital.

Officers found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball in the car. They also found Perez had five prior DWI convictions.

He’s now facing his sixth and a charge of reckless driving.

