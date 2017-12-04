Social media helps Albuquerque police locate drunk driving suspect

By Published:
Pete Perez
Pete Perez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police caught a repeat drunk driver thanks to the power of social media.

Dispatch was alerted to a crash on the Valley High School campus Saturday because of several social media posts.

A car had run through some landscaping and into a fence. When officers got there, they found 35-year-old Pete Perez unconscious behind the wheel.

The officer says he was unable to awake Perez so he was transported to the hospital.

Officers found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball in the car. They also found Perez had five prior DWI convictions.

He’s now facing his sixth and a charge of reckless driving.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s