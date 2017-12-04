San Juan County Sheriff’s Office IDs elf murder suspect

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an unusual crime, an elf murder.

Undersheriff Shane Ferrari posted the crime scene pictures on his Facebook page. The crime scene was his own home. He even posted a picture of the horrified witnesses, and they already have a prime suspect identified: Josie, the family dog.

Poor Josie had her mugshot taken at every ankle and she looks very ashamed.

The post has gotten hundreds of views, so Ferrari says he’ll keep people updated on the investigation.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps