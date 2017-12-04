Roswell residents say homeless problem went ‘from bad to worse’

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) — There’s a serious problem with the homeless in one New Mexico community. People say you can see it on pretty much every street corner.

Back in November, Roswell city officials made it clear the riverbed, which is prone to flooding, was off limits for the homeless. There’s no shelter in town right now, so police have resorted to handing out citations. Many think that’s not a solution.

Corner after corner, store after store, the homeless are all over Roswell. They used to call the Berrendo riverbed home.

Many remnants were left behind when the residents were given a notice to vacate last month. Officers have been strictly enforcing the ordinance since then.

“Officers found three people there that were givens citations for trespass because they were still there past the notice deadline,” explained Todd Wildermuth, Roswell Public Information Officer.

Residents say the repercussions have become very visual.

“In front of Walmart it’s getting to where there’s always somebody on the corner there,” said Roswell resident Cynthia Flinn.

Those who help the homeless say with no shelter in town, it’s a lose-lose situation.

“As of now there is nowhere to send anybody that has experienced homelessness,” said Geneva Martinez with the Roswell Homeless Coalition.

Even though the river is now considered a trespass zone, residents understand why some people are choosing to stay and chance jail time.

“If they absolutely want to stay there, let them stay. I mean who are they hurting?” said Roswell resident Herman Havens.

The Homeless Coalition says it’s stepping in to help as many people as they can, but there’s only so much they can do.

“I really feel like Roswell went from bad to worse, back to bad again, so we’re scrambling and that’s where our focus is right now. To get the shelter up and running,” Martinez said.

The Roswell Homeless Coalition is now leasing a building that used to be a homeless shelter. They are hoping to get it back open soon.

However, they must get it up to code.

The city manager says in the meantime, they will allow limited tent camping at that building. City council will address the issue at an upcoming meeting.

To donate to the Roswell Homeless Coalition, click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps