ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has reported a power outage in northwest Albuquerque affecting about 3371 people.

The outage runs north to south from La Orilla to Duerksen and east to west from Winterhaven to Unser.

Crews are investigating the cause.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

There's an outage in NW Albuquerque affecting about 3371 customers. Approx. boundaries N-La Orilla, S-Duerksen,… https://t.co/2VOq9Desta — PNM (@PNMtalk) December 4, 2017

