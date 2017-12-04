Police search for missing elderly Roswell women

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are continuing the search for an elderly Roswell woman who went missing.

80-year-old Leotta Talbert left the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Sunday afternoon without being discharged.

Officers say surveillance video shows Talbert walking out of the hospital, finding her car and driving away.

Police say she has the onset of dementia so they are concerned about her safety.

She was last wearing a dark colored jacket (possibly denim) a skirt and white shoes.

Her car is a white Ford Fiesta.

If you see her, call police.

