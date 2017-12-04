Paul Weir wants a complete game out of his Lobo men’s basketball team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos men’s basketball coach Paul Weir has watched his team play strong in all phases of the game, just not in the same game. “There’s three elements of the game, the offense, the defense and the rebounding,” said Weir. “I’ve said it before we just haven’t been able to put all three together for consistent periods.”

Weir is hoping his 3-5 Lobos can do that when they go to Colorado Wednesday. The Lobos are coming off a loss on the road at UTEP in El Paso over the weekend.

“I just think our defense in particular in that game really let us down,” said Weir. The road has been a problem for the first year coach, leading a team of mostly newcomers. The Lobos have struggled shooting the ball. “We are still working with some guys who think a two point jump shot is a good shot and it’s just not,” said Weir. “We need to get the ball inside out more.”

The best the Lobos have shot on the road is a little over 37 percent. They will face a Buffaloes team Wednesday coming off of a loss to Colorado State. The 7pm game will be broadcast on the PAC 12 Network.