NMSU Rogers and Hanks snag Sun Belt Conference honors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State quarterback Tyler Rogers is the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week. His teammate and linebacker Terrill Hanks has the same honor on the other side of the football. Hanks had eight tackles, a pair of sacks and an interception in the Aggies 22-17 victory over South Alabama this past Saturday.

Rogers had 451 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the come from behind victory that saw the Aggies become bowl eligible for the first time in 57 years. Rogers tossed the game winner with under a minute to play in the game.

The Aggies are now set for a showdown against the Utah State Aggies at the Arizona Bowl Dec. 29 in Tucson.