NMMI Creating Leaders of Tomorrow

The New Mexico Military Institute has a rich history of cultivating tomorrow’s leaders through a program of strong, challenging academics, leadership preparation and character development. Known as “the West Point of the West”, they remain the only state-supported co-educational college prep junior and high school in the U.S.

General Jerry Grissle, superintendent of NMMI, stops by New Mexico Living to debunk some of the popular myths about the school, as well as some of the benefits to enrollment, scholarship opportunities and famous alum, including Owen Wilson and Sam Donaldson.

