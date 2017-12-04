New Mexico state senator ends bid for lieutenant governor

Related Coverage New Mexico candidate denies past harassment allegations

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Democratic New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla says he is withdrawing his name as a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Padilla announced the end of his campaign on Monday amid concerns about decade-old accusations of sexual harassment at a previous job with the city of Albuquerque. Padilla has repeatedly denied accusations that he created a sexually hostile work environment.

Padilla says he accepts responsibility for making too many changes too quickly as a supervisor at an emergency communications center in Albuquerque in 2006.

Sen. Padilla issued the following statement Monday:

“I accept full responsibility for making too many changes too fast at the 911 communications center in Albuquerque in 2006, which made the work environment to stressful.” Padilla went on to say “If I had to do this again, I would have spent more time understanding the capabilities of the individuals, and used that information to develop a more cohesive implementation plan for all of the needed changes at the 911 communications center.”