New Mexico AG office questions UNM’s internal investigation into athletic department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office says it’s not happy with how the University of New Mexico is conducting its internal investigation into the school’s athletic department. It even calls the actions of Interim President Chaouki Abdallah “troubling.”

KRQE News 13 has obtained the letter sent by the AG’s office Friday to UNM. They are now asking to meet with Abdallah in person to “establish parameters for cooperation” and participation in their review.

This comes after Larry Barker first exposed how UNM’s former athletic director used public money to pay for state employees for a golf trip to Scotland.

Those actions prompted a special audit, in which officials found a number of issues including money mismanagement, problematic perks and circular flow of money.

In the letter, the AG’s office brought up a number of “troubling issues” including the university’s use of public funds for an investigation that he says is now “un-reviewable by numerous oversight entities.”

Some of those actions include hiring a retired judge to conduct an investigation of unspecified scope and that instead of signing off on the findings, Abdallah only agreed to them orally.

The AG’s office says this means that the work is now un-reviewable and also unusable by the next university president who will become responsible for resolving these issues.

While KRQE has not yet reached out to Abdallah, the Albuquerque Journal did receive a statement from him saying that Judge Bruce Black was not contracted for the financial issues brought up by the state auditor, but for a “separate inquiry dealing with different issues.”

The AG’s office launched its own investigation back in May which it will continue.

Related Coverage »

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps