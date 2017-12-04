Murder suspect allowed back out of jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has denied prosecutor’s motion to hold an accused murder until his trial.

Corey Chandler was arrested for the April murder of Harvey Saavedra following an argument on Zuni near Lousiana.

Prosecutors fought to keep Chandler behind bars but Judge Jacqueline Flores released him, citing lack of criminal history.

Chandler was arrested again recently after testing positive for meth.

Prosecutors filed another motion to keep Chandler behind bars.

Monday, his attorney said he is taking steps to get clean.

This time, Judge Stan Whitaker heard the case. He opted not to keep Chandler locked up, but is requiring he report to pretrial services, wear a GPS monitor and have a 5 p.m. curfew.

He will also have to test for drugs weekly.

