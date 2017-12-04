More New Mexicans sign up for health care on exchange

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – More New Mexicans have recently signed up early for government-subsidized individual health insurance plans than in previous years.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that since the Nov. 1 opening of the enrollment portal, some 15,440 people have chosen a health plan in New Mexico, up from 12,000 enrollees in the same four weeks in 2016 and 10,284 in 2015.

The deadline for enrolling in individual plans on the healthcare.gov platform is Dec. 15.

Self-employed workers and others who aren’t covered by group insurance at their workplace can find coverage at healthcare.gov if they qualify for subsidies or tax credits to offset premium costs.

Four insurers sell New Mexico plans on the healthcare.gov exchange.

The state’s largest health insurance provider, Presbyterian, is offering individual plans outside the exchange without subsidies.