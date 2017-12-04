Mayor Keller walks to work, talks crime rate

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller spent one of his first days on the job walking to work.

Keller took a stroll from Washington Middle School to City Hall Monday morning.

He says he started walking to work since his first job out of college and plans to continue the trend at least a couple times a week.

The Mayor also addressed the homicide rate, which spiked to 72 over the weekend.

” I know it’s got to include addressing some of the root issues such as opioid addiction and having more police officers on the street, and we have to finish the DOJ  reforms and take back our police department,” says Keller.

He says the process to curb crime will begin Tuesday as APD’s new leadership is sworn in.

