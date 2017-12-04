Man back in jail after being accidentally released from MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused double murder suspect is back behind bars after he was accidentally released from jail Monday afternoon.

The mother of one of the women he’s accused of killing is relieved but frustrated he got around three hours of freedom.

“I feel like it’s unfair because I can’t get Myisha here for three hours and he needs to pay the price for what he did to my daughter and to somebody else’s daughter,” the victim’s mother, Jessica Garcia, said.

Police say 22-year-old Angel Celis killed two women on the same day in 2016. Myisha Garcia was found shot dead in a backyard near Griegos Road and Ninth Street NW.

The body of Abril Lozano was found inside a room at the Studio 6 Motel on Osuna near Jefferson.

The Metropolitan Detention Center says there was a mix-up Monday and his paperwork didn’t include the no bond hold for the murders, so he walked free.

The jail soon realized the mistake and issued an arrest warrant. His freedom didn’t last long. Police tracked him down fast at the Bow and Arrow Lodge on Central and Utah.

“Got the phone call, our guys went right into action, we were able to apprehend him in about three-and-a-half hours,” Albuquerque Police Officer Simon Drobik said.

The victim’s mother says she still doesn’t know why Celis killed her daughter after they met that day.

“I’m hoping that he gets two life sentences, because he took two lives and even then I’m not sure that that would be enough,” Garcia said.

Celis could face more charges now after police say they found guns and drugs in his hotel room.

He’s due in court Tuesday where Garcia’s mother says they’re hoping to learn if he’s competent to stand trial.

