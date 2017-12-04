Lobo women’s basketball talks about red hot start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If they are able to beat Texas Tech at home Wednesday night, Mike Bradbury’s New Mexico Lobos women’s basketball team will claim the best start in school history.

The Lobos tied the mark at 9-0 with a win at New Mexico State over the weekend. “I like how we’re playing,” said Bradbury. “I like our attitude. I don’t know what you really ever expect, but I do like where we are right now.”

Senior guard Cherise Beynon thought her team would play well, but see didn’t see such a fast start. “I didn’t expect it to happen this way, but we are off to a really good start,” said Beynon. “We’re all just focused and want to keep going on the same momentum. It’s just a really good feeling.” The good times could get even better if the Lobos are able to complete another week of winning. They are close to getting in the top AP Top 25.

The Lobos got 26 points in the latest poll and sit just outside at 28. “We’re aware of it just because it’s on social media and stuff,” said Bradbury. “We don’t discuss it, hardly at all. It’s not something that we can control. That’s somebody else’s vote. We need to control what we can and that is win.” That is what the Lobos hope to do when the ball goes up at Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday night at 7pm.