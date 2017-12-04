Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searches for person who killed two dogs

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person who killed two family pets.

Michael Cadenhead says his Doberman Pinschers disappeared about three weeks ago.

He thought they had run off but the Sheriff’s Office says last week, the dogs were found dead by a hunter.

A local veterinarian says the dogs suffered broken necks and appeared to have been dragged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

