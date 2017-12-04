Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A storm system to our north will send down a strong cold front that will drop temps and kick up the winds as it passes over NM. Expect breezy to windy conditions out of the west/northwest – strongest winds found over the Northern Mountains and Central Highlands. Temperatures will be cooler than what was felt over the weekend – expect mostly 40s, 50s and 60s (far southern and eastern NM able to hold onto the low 70s for one more day).

TUESDAY: Even cooler! Expect high temperatures to stay in the 40s across the Albuquerque-metro area (average: 48°). Mostly sunny conditions will blanket the state with a bit more cloud cover over central and eastern NM. A few spot showers are possible over the Central Mountains and Southeast Plains, but accumulation will be slim to none.