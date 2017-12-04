Kids learn computer science at Hour of Code event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APS students are getting a first-hand look at computer science.

Students at Jackson Middle School joined the annual Hour of Code event, introducing kids to the world of computer coding.

“This is a great way to get students interested, number one, and find the fun of it. And then number two, to have in the back of their mindset, ‘Hey for this job, I can use some coding and create something really cool,” said Diana Santiago of Jackson Middle School.

As part of the global event, Google is holding a competition for students to create a doodle for its homepage.

The winner could receive a scholarship.

