Cooler air is working across New Mexico as a cold front moves from north to south today. Expect afternoon highs to be cooler, but still a few degrees above average through Tuesday. As the cold front works across the southern tier of the state Tuesday into early Wednesday, a few showers will be possible along with snow over the Sacramento Mountains. Skies will clear across the state for the latter part of the week. A ridge will edge in allowing temperatures to moderate, leading to a mild weekend.

