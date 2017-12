ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – I-25 southbound at Comanche is closed due to a rollover accident, according to Albuquerque Police.

The Albuquerque Police Department reported the accident just after 6:30 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

For more information about New Mexico road conditions, click here.

APD shutting down all I*25 southbound traffic / at Comanche ref rollover accident — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) December 5, 2017