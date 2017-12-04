Hand-made gifts highlight the Sandia Circle of Friends’ arts and crafts fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Handmade gifts highlight the Sandia Circle of Friends’ craft fair.

Sometimes the perfect unique gift is a home-made one and Sandia Circle of Friends is on hand this holiday season to do the work for you. A popular feature at their craft fair is the customized memory quilt for departed loved ones (including pets) along with many other arts and crafts.

The final artisan show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 at St. Pius High School, (5301 St. Joseph’s Drive NW), from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.