For Your Education: New Mexico MESA Program

New Mexico Living got the chance to visit students from Del Norte High School and NexGen Academy at the Tijeras Creek Remediation site across from A. Montoya Elementary from the New Mexico Mesa Program. The New Mexico Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement or NM Mesa, is a pre-college program that introduces students to careers in math, engineering, science or other related fields.

The students had a chance to help their environment by planting trees at the project site and make STEM connections to learn about water here in New Mexico.

