ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters stopped a mobile home from burning down nearby homes.

It happened Monday morning at Academy North Mobile Home Park near Paseo Del Norte and Pan American Freeway.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says when they got there, the mobile home was up in flames, threatening three homes.

Officials say it’s an abandoned lot. No one was hurt.

