FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have identified a man found dead in Farmington, but now they need the public’s help finding the people who were with him.

Officers say they found 49-year-old Calvert Benally dead on the 1200 block of Laguna Avenue Friday night.

Witnesses say Benally was walking with a man and woman, but they left before police arrived.

If you know who these two people are, police ask that you call them.

