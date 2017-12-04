Familiar ring: Cowboys visit Giants as interim coach debuts

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Jason Garrett dislikes comparisons, so the Dallas coach had no interest in recalling the motivation for his Cowboys when he debuted with a win at the New York Giants six days after the firing of Wade Phillips in 2010.

Why would Garrett get asked such a thing in the first place? Well, the Cowboys visit the Giants on Sunday. And New York will be led by interim coach Steve Spagnuolo after the firing of Ben McAdoo on Monday.

“I’m sure every situation is different,” Garrett said Monday , a few hours after the spiraling Giants cleaned house.