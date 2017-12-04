Extra security planned at Sandoval County Commission meetings

By Published:

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sheriff’s Department is planning extra security at Sandoval County Commission meetings after violent threats showed up on Facebook.

The messages appeared last month on a page about controversial rules for oil drilling.

The posts target commissioners with one saying, “looks like target practice — just kidding.” Someone else responded, “If they’re willing to poison us, why not?” The original poster responded, “Shoot!”

While the posts indicate they’re joking, County Commissioner Jay Block is taking the threats seriously.

Protesters have been packing commission meetings, saying the proposed rules don’t do enough to protect the environment.

