Ex-Illinois congressman and 1980 presidential candidate dies

By Published:
FILE - In this July 2, 1980 file photo, Independent presidential candidate Rep. John Anderson of Illinois ponders a question from reporters during a press conference in Washington. The former Illinois congressman and presidential candidate has died. A family statement says the 95-year-old Rockford Republican died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Anderson served ten terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980. He later waged an independent campaign against Democratic President Jimmy Carter and GOP challenger Ronald Reagan. Anderson received 7 percent of the national vote.(AP Photo/Ira Schwarz)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former longtime Illinois Congressman John Anderson, who ran for president as an independent in 1980, has died at age 95.

His family released a statement saying the Republican died Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Anderson served 10 terms in the U.S. House. He originally sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, but he later waged an independent campaign against Democratic President Jimmy Carter and Republican challenger Ronald Reagan. Anderson received 7 percent of the national vote.

The World War II veteran was from Rockford, Illinois, and earned a law degree from the University of Illinois. He first won his congressional seat in 1960. He served in Congress until 1981.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Keke, five children and several grandchildren.