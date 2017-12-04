Dona Ana County undersheriff placed on leave during investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico County undersheriff is on leave in the midst of an investigation.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Dona Ana County Undersheriff Ken Roberts was placed on leave last month.

Roberts became the second-in-command in August 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office released copies of citizen complaints against Roberts. They span from 2009 to 2011 and allege rudeness, dishonesty, cursing, vulgar language and improper behavior among other things.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said if the investigation is directly related to the pattern of complaints and is refusing to release any more details.

