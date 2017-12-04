December 4th Morning Rush: New Mexico AG office questions UNM’s internal investigation of athletic department

1. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas’s office is now questioning the University of New Mexico’s internal investigation into its athletic department. This all stems from a story KRQE’s Larry Barker broke on how, then UNM Athletic Director Paul Krebs, used public money for a golf trip to Scotland. In a letter obtained by KRQE, the deputy attorney general called out the interim president Chaouki Abdallah and is accusing him of using public funds for an investigation that he says is now “un-reviewable by numerous oversight entities.” This includes entities such as the Board of Regents, the New Mexico legislature, and the AG’s office.

2. As the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia continues, many people are talking about a series of tweets from the President over the weekend. One of them suggests the President knew General Michael Flynn lied to the FBI before firing him. Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are suggesting that if he did know that, then asked then FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, that might amount to obstruction of justice. CBS reports that sources say that message was actually crafted by the President’s lawyer who didn’t intend to imply that.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temps in the 30s, 40s and 50s under a mostly to partly clear sky.

4. An Albuquerque woman is already looking ahead to next Christmas and considering not putting up decorations. When she got home from work on Saturday night, Ashley Nguyen who lives near Universe and McMahon found her yard decor in shambles. She checked her surveillance video and saw a pair of teenagers kicking and punching her Christmas display.

5. The New Mexico State Aggies are bowl bound for the first time in 57 years. Saturday the Aggies beat South Alabama in a late-game thriller 22-17. New Mexico State will now meet up with the Utah State Aggies on Dec. 29 in the Arizona Bowl. New Mexico played Utah State in their last bowl game back in 1960.

