Customers learn about turquoise at Old Town store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For Gloria Valencia, her upbringing in Abiquiu, New Mexico isn’t the only thing she credits with her ability to create works of art with turquoise. It was also her time living in Canada and learning the craft of being a silversmith.

It was only when she returned to New Mexico that she decided to open up a shop and feature works incorporating silver and other stones including turquoise. Valencia also said it was important to her to open up that particular store in Albuquerque’s Old Town.

Valencia also said the majority of her creations are made right on site at her store Red Earth Spirit. She said it’s important to be able to speak with customers one on one and also have them witness how the works are created.

For more information on Valencia’s work, you can visit the Red Earth Spirit website.