Crime Stoppers offers P3 mobile app to submit anonymous tips

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a new way to submit anonymous tips about criminals through a mobile app.

The organization has partnered with Texas-based Anderson Software to offer the P3 app for iPhone and Android users.

Unlike the existing texting option, the app has no length restrictions and lets the tipster upload images, video and documents all while ensuring anonymity.

Tipsters can also submit information through a web browser.

Texted tips and the Crime Stoppers hotline are still available.

