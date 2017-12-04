Cowboys get ready to face the Giants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys have a few bumps and bruises to deal with as they prepare for the New York Giants. Quarterback Dak Prescott appears to have some sort of hand injury. On the other side of the football, the Cowboys expect to have linebacker Sean Lee back.

Their opponent, the Giants, just fired their coach and general manager after what has become a horrible season that saw longtime starting quarterback Eli Manning demoted in a not so respectable fashion. Mickey Spagnola talks Cowboys and Giants in his latest report.